Area starting to thaw out from weekend cold blast

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This is just a small part of a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky and Erie counties. Four people were killed in the crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol photo

It was a Christmas weekend winter storm that won’t soon be forgotten.

While snowfall measurements in Van Wert County fell well short of what was expected, what did fall was blown around by winds that hit 50 miles per hour or more. According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, a 53 mile per hour wind was measured in Dixon on Friday, and 50 miles per hour at the EMA office on Lincoln Highway.

Temperatures plunged well below zero and wind chill factors dipped to as low as 39-below. While only 1.5 inches of snow was measured locally, the strong winds created blowing and drifting snow and often times, white out conditions, making driving extremely hazardous at times. It appears the county was spared power outages during the extended holiday weekend, which continues today.

A number of stuck vehicles and slide-offs were reported to the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. No serious injuries occurred as a result of those mishaps.

It was a different story on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie and Sandusky counties, where a crash involving nearly 50 vehicles caused four deaths and a number of injuries, although the exact number still remains unknown. The accident occurred Friday afternoon and that section of the turnpike was closed for more than 24 hours.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to those affected by this tragic event, especially the families of those who lost their lives,” Ohio Turnpike Chairman Jerry Hruby said. “There are hundreds of unnamed individuals who we are so very proud of and appreciate you and recognize your importance during the rescue efforts.”

According to the Ohio EMA, troopers handled over 1,200 crashes since 8 a.m. Thursday. Seven fatalities were reported, resulting in 13 lives lost. Additionally, troopers assisted over 4,000 motorists.

Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the week and as of now, temperatures are expected to reach 50 or above during the New Year’s holiday weekend.