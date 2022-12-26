Barbara M. “Barb” Sampson

Barbara M. “Barb” Sampson, 83, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at The Springs of Lima.

She was born June 19, 1939, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Robert E. Farrington and Mandilla M. Chapman. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, George W. Winter, Jr. They preceded her in death. She married Charles “Charlie” P. Sampson, Jr. August 15, 1966, and he preceded her in death on December 7, 2019.

Barbara Sampson

Barb is survived by her children, Gary (Beth) Leach of Lima, Donna Parsons of Spencerville, Lauri (Gary) Mahan of Delphos, and Mark Sampson and Thomas Sampson both of Fort Wayne; stepsons, Jerry (Donna) Sampson of Delphos, Mike (Kristine) Sampson of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Greg Sampson of Miller Beach, Indiana, and Frank (Ruth) Wairer of Germany; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean Winter of Mishawaka, Indiana, and sister, Patricia Cannon of Elkhart, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; her parents, and her brothers, Michael Winter and Doug Winter.

Barb attended Goshen High School in Indiana. She worked for several years at the Chateau in Delphos. Barb was a member of the Elm Street Church of the Brethren in Lima.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 30, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.