Monday blaze leaves local family in need of donations

The Van Wert Fire Department was on the scene of a N. Washington St. house fire Monday afternoon. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Monday afternoon fire in Van Wert has left two adults and seven children homeless.

The Van Wert Fire Department was summoned to 743 N. Washington St. at 3:54 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

According to Lt. Rob Miller, eight firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes. They were at the scene for just over two hours. Miller said the blaze originated in a bedroom and may have been electrical in nature. N. Washington St. was closed off to traffic while crews worked at scene. Traffic control was provided by the Van Wert Police Department, the highway patrol and Van Wert County CERT.

According to CERT, donations for the family are needed.

Adult male: pant 38×32, shirt XL, shoe 12, coat XL

Adult female: pant 5, shirt M, shoe 8, coat M/L

Child female: pant 3-5, shirt M, shoe 8, coat M

Child male: pant 10-12, shirt 10/12 shoe 5, coat 10/12

Child male: pant 8-10, shirt 8-10, shoe 5, coat 8/10

Child female: pant 7-8, shirt 7-8, shoe 1-2, coat 7/8

Child female: pant 7-8, shirt 7-8, shoe 1-2, coat 7/8

Child male: pant 4-5, shirt 4/5/6, shoe 11-12, coat 5/6

Child male: pant 3/4T, shirt 3/4T, shoe 9 toddler, coat 4T

Donations may be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Please mark the donations Case No. 2257 to insure the donations go directly to the family. Donations will be accepted until January 4. Please call the Salvation Army for hours of operation.

Monetary donations may be sent to the Van Wert County Foundation located, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please make checks payable to VWC Foundation\CERT and put Case No. 2257 in the memo to ensure the donations go directly to the family.