Council handles year-end business

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council’s final meeting of 2022 was completed in almost no time Monday night – exactly 30 minutes.

Council members breezed through a light agenda, giving final approval to a pair of salary ordinances for safety department employees (police department, fire department and non-bargaining unit members), and service department employees (auditor’s office, income tax and administration).

Van Wert City Council live streams each council meeting on the city’s website, vanwert.org. From left to right: Law Director John Hatcher, Council President Jerry Mazur and Council Clerk Drew Bittner. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Council also passed a resolution approving rates for employee contribution and employer’s participation in the city’s healthcare program and health savings account (HSA) program for calendar year 2023.

City council approved “then and now” payments of $12,294.45 to Lexipol for a software program; $1,987.07 and $1,547.81 for September and October secretarial reimbursement for the law director; $1,745.43 and $1,786.14 to Belna Petroleum, and $9369.75 to Holiday Inn Express for CAMO Court.

During his report to council, Mayor Ken Markward noted he’s re-appointed James Stripe to a new six-year term on the Civil Service Commission.

Law Director John Hatcher requested legislation be prepared for the next meeting for contracts for 2023 with Ben Bilimek, assistant law director; special prosecutors George Moore and Shawn Putman, and a contract for Victim Services.

Council President Jerry Mazur said the city has received an application for a new liquor permit for Beer Barrel Pizza and Grill, which will open in the former Aaron’s building on Towne Center Blvd.

Monday’s meeting was the final one for Council Clerk Drew Bittner. Mazur thanked him for more than two years of service and he noted Lisa Hartsock will step in as the new clerk in January.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.