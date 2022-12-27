DeWine thanks first responders, others

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — In a brief statement issued by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Governor Mike DeWine thanked everyone involved in cleanup and rescue operations during the winter storm that affected much of the state, December 22-25.

“I want to thank all the first responders, local jurisdictions, snow plow and tow truck drivers who coordinated efforts, worked long hours away from their families over the holiday and braved sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills to provide outstanding service to Ohioans during this winter storm,” Governor Mike DeWine. “I am proud of the efforts put forth by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, ODOT and the team at the Ohio Turnpike.”

According to the Ohio EMA, since 8 a.m. Thursday, December 22, troopers handled over 1,300 crashes. Seven fatal crashes have been reported since the start of the storm, resulting in 13 lives lost, including four in a massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike. Troopers assisted over 4,200 motorists.

In addition to the traffic fatalities, a lineman in southern Ohio was killed while working to restore power. Blake Rogers, 22, died Friday in an electrical contact incident in Lawrence County. He worked for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative.