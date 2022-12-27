Karl W. Lichtensteiger

Karl W. Lichtensteiger, 92, of Ohio City passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Adams Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Indiana.

He was born on March 9, 1930, in Van Wert, the son of Paul Everett Lichtensteiger and Mary Jeanette (Pancake) Lichtensteiger, who both preceded her in death. He married Vivian Marie (Markley) October 22, 1949, and she survives.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Vivian; four sons, Gary (Virginia) Lichtensteiger of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Alan (Bev) Lichtensteiger of Ohio City, Andy Lichtensteiger of Ohio City and Paul (Teresa) Lichtensteiger of Ohio City; one daughter, Linda (Brent) Adams of Grand Blanc, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Curtis (Sheri) Lichtensteiger, Jeff (Beverly) Lichtensteiger, Daniel Lichtensteiger, Joshua (Jenna) Lichtensteiger, Zachary DeFevers, Victoria Lichtensteiger, Audrey Lichtensteiger, Seth (Samantha Beahlan) Adams and Abigail (Ryan) St. Peter; 11 great grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Joel, Drew, Owen, Emma, Briar, Raelyn, Skylar, Ace and Beckham; one brother Dean (Janice) Lichtensteiger of Ohio City, and two sisters, Martha Lichtensteiger of Upper Arlington and JoAnn (Bill) Lyon of Marengo.

Karl was a lifelong farmer in Van Wert County. He was a member of Pleasant View Church and the Van Wert Camp of Gideon’s International. He was actively involved in the Gideon’s Jail Ministry in Van Wert for many years. Karl was a generous man with his time and money. In his 30’s he made a decision to follow Jesus Christ and the endeavored to serve him faithfully. Karl represented God well and many lives have been changed because of him. Some 62 years after that decision–he entered eternity. He had a hope beyond this life! I can only imagine the pure joy he had when he heard God say “Well Done my Good and Faithful Servant, Great is your Reward.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Fred Lichtensteiger; one sister, Pauline, and daughter-in-law Nancy Lichtensteiger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Jeff Millay of Pleasant View Church officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at the funeral home and one hour of before services on Thursday. Burial will follow services at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Gideon’s International.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.