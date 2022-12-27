Martha E. Weaver

Martha E. Weaver, 92, of Ohio City went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday afternoon, December 22, 2022, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.

She was born on September 30, 1930, in Lima, the daughter of Guy Overton Baxter and Esther Virginia (Sandy) Baxter, who both preceded her in death. She married Dr. Charles D. Weaver March 27, 1955, and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2019.

Family survivors include her three daughters, Loralee (Steven) Lichtensteiger of Convoy, Julia (Kerry) Callow of Ohio City, and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Snyder of Sunbury; 11 grandchildren: Rachel, Danil, and Dmitry Lichtensteiger, Erin (Brad) Camenisch, Ami, Layne, and Grace Callow, Sadie (Dillon) Taylor, Carli (Tony) Gallenstein, Peter (Jesse) Snyder, and Natalee (Aaron) Skalko and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Dean Lichtensteiger; her sisters, Mary Bowers and Phyllis Pickering, and her brother, Robert Baxter.

Martha was a retired teacher from Wayne Trace Local Schools where she taught fourth grade at Payne Elementary and later, kindergarten at the Grover Hill Elementary School. She was always active in church, first as a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Paulding, then the First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, and finally, Pleasant View Church of Wren. Martha loved to travel with her husband Charles, play the piano, sing, and sew. Her smile and laugh will be missed by many.

A memorial service with dinner following will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 7, at Pleasant View Church, Ohio City with Pastor Jeff Millay officiating.

Preferred memorials: Wycliffe Bible Translators, Orlando, Florida.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert.

