Random Thoughts: shot clock and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The final edition of Random Thoughts for 2022 centers around the never-ending high school shot clock debate, a busy month ahead, polls, College Football Playoff predictions and a non-sports tidbit.

Shot clock Part 6,276

Ok, so maybe 6,276 is an exaggeration but the debate over an Ohio high school shot clock is back. In fact, it’s started even earlier than usual.

The most common argument for it is “it’ll improve the game.” How so? No one has actually explained that. If a couple of good shooting teams are playing then a shot clock probably isn’t needed anyway. How about a mismatch – an 11-0 team vs. a 2-9 team that’s struggling to put the ball in the basketball without a shot clock? How does that help?

The biggest gripe I hear is about teams with a lead that try to run time off the clock in the fourth quarter, and how that’s not basketball. Of course it’s basketball. It’s called strategy. It’s no different than slapping on a press. It’s not stall ball, which is rarely used anymore.

The other common argument is “it’ll help get players ready for the next level.” That argument holds no water, simply because something like five percent of all high school basketball players go on to play collegiate basketball at any level.

If anyone – current or past coaches or players have thoughts, please feel free to chime in. Maybe I’m missing something and if so, I’d like to know what it is.

It’s coming

Having said all of that, a shot clock is probably coming to Ohio. Not next year, probably not the year after, but it’s mostly likely going to happen at some point.

California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island South Dakota, Utah and Washington are the only states that currently use a shot clock. Oregon will join in during the 2023-2024 school year.

Busy

The month of January just got busier for the Van Wert Cougars boys basketball team.

After Friday’s game at Columbus Grove was postponed, it was rescheduled for Tuesday, January 3, giving the Cougars 11 games that month.

Polls

For anyone wondering – the first Associated Press girls and boys basketball polls of the season should be out as soon as next week.

Predictions

Like many college football fans, I’ll be planted in front of the TV on New Year’s Eve, checking out the College Football Playoff games. Any other plans will have to be covered earlier in the day.

Here are my predictions:

Fiesta Bowl – TCU keeps things interesting into the fourth quarter but Michigan wins.

Peach Bowl – Can Ohio St. win? Yes. Will they? I’m not so sure. As much as I want the Buckeyes to win, I thinking Georgia gets the ‘W’ and heads back to the national championship game.

Anyone else care to chime in?

A Christmas Story

Like many people, we watched A Christmas Story more than once Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched that movie over the years, but it’s a lot and I learned something this time.

Did anyone else know the old man’s name is Frank and the mom’s name is Edna? I had no idea.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.