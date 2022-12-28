720 cookies…

It was a cookie extravaganza! Each Lincolnview student recently decorated three or four cookies for the school’s PBIS reward day. Principal Nita Meyer purchased 720 cut out cookies and baked them prior to the cookie event. Counselor Tonia Verville helped mix colored icing and the two had a variety of sprinkles for each student to have fun. Meyer noted the students ate some of the cookies and bagged the rest of them to take home. Photos submitted