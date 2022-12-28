Arraignments held on local drug cases

VW independent staff

Three people were arraigned on various drug charges in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Corbin Roberts, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 25.

Steven Warner, 38, of Findlay, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 25.

Wilmar Lopez, 26, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 24.