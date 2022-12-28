Marcia C. Alt

Marcia C. Alt, 69, of rural Celina, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on December 4, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert E. and Avis E. (Reichard) McCoy, who both preceded her in death. She married Douglas D. Alt December 25, 1971 and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Ava K. Burkheimer of Van Wert; three brothers, Randall (Sue) McCoy of St. Helena, South Carolina, Gary (Donna) McCoy of Beaufort, South Carolina, and Patrick McCoy of Forestville, California; a sister, Sandra (Pat) Foust of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Mary McCoy of Cloverdale, Ohio and Carol Snyder of Jacksonville, Florida; a brother-in-law, Dennis D. Alt of Celina, and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Cory Douglas Alt; a son-in-law, Jim Burkheimer, as well as two brothers, Michael McCoy and Daniel McCoy.

Marcia was a 1972 graduate of Van Wert High School. She retired as a secretary from Riesen Plumbing & Heating Inc. in Celina. Prior employment includes McKirnan Brothers in Celina and Celina City Schools, where she worked as a cafeteria aide.

She was a member of Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina.

Marcia enjoyed music, praying for others, playing keyboard, writing songs and for many years being a worship leader at church. She loved her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral services in her honor will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at the Cisco Funeral Home, Celina with Rev. Diane Mendelson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Private graveside services will be held at Swamp College Cemetery, Celina.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Association of Mercer County, Celina.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at https://ciscofuneralhome.com.