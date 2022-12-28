Patricia V. Minnich

Patricia V. Minnich, 86, of Payne, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Vancrest of Payne.

She was born December 20, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Oliver and Veronica (Gonya) Vachon. She married Jon O. “Jack” Minnich July 27, 1957, and he passed away December, 26, 2010.

Surviving are her sons and daughters, Marijane A. (Michael) Crowe of New Haven, Indiana, Emmett J. (Rose A.) Minnich of Convoy, Annette V. (Russell) Spindler of Rockford, and Scott O. (Carey) Minnich of Convoy. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and two sisters, Hope Lennon of Kendalville, Indiana and Jane Crouch of Dunkirk, Indiana.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Jon; one son, Mark; three grandchildren, Randy Sovine, Royce Spindler and Regis Spindler, and three brothers: Tommy, David, and Stephen Vachon.

Patricia was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 31, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Bohnsack officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

The family will be present at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert from 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 30, for those wishing to pay their respects. There will be a Rosary Service at the funeral home immediately following visitation. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Muscular Dystrophy Association and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

