Sports betting to begin this Sunday

VW independent staff/submitted information

CLEVELAND — Legalized sports betting will launch in Ohio this Sunday, January 1, 2023, with more proprietors planning for phased launches early in 2023. The Ohio Lottery is overseeing sports gaming.

Sports gaming proprietors BetIGG and UBet Ohio will launch with sports gaming kiosks at over 50 locations.

Intralot’s sportsbook, Sports Bet Ohio, is expected to be available at clerk-operated terminals at the counter at approximately 700 locations. To place a bet, players will need to download the Sportsbet Ohio companion app which will allow them to build their bets and provide a code to be scanned at the counter to place the bet.

Intralot has informed the Lottery that its sports gaming program on Ohio Lottery kiosks is not ready to launch and should be ready by mid-January.

Additional proprietors will begin to launch in January. BetSkybox will begin a phased launch mid-January, followed by Gold Rush Sports Betting in February and Elys Game Technology and Wright Bet Venture later in 2023.

Sports gaming is limited to spread wagers, over-under wagers, moneyline wagers, and parlay wagers with no more than four components.

Three locations in Van Wert are slated to have sports betting kiosks, although it’s not clear if they’ll be ready to go on Sunday – Brookside Convenience Store on W. Main St., Olympic Lanes on Ervin Road, and Fricker’s on Fox Rd. As of Tuesday afternoon, no other locations in Van Wert County were on the list of establishments offering sports betting kiosks. There are currently no kiosk locations in Paulding County.

In addition, bettors will be able place bets at each of Ohio’s four casinos, and they’ll be able to use a number of different apps to place bets, including DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Hard Rock and betJACK.

The Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 29 on December 8, 2021, legalizing and regulating sports gaming in Ohio. The bill allows sports gaming through licensed operators of online sportsbooks and brick-and-mortar establishments and through terminals at certain lottery retail locations. Each proprietor and Type C host location was licensed by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.