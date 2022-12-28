VW independent basketball roundup

VW independent sports

Crestview 44 Kalida 40 (boys)

CONVOY — Nate Lichtle drilled six treys to lead Crestview to a 44-40 win over Kalida on Tuesday.

The Knights trailed 7-4 after one quarter, with Wren Sheets accounting for both of Crestview’s baskets in the period. Lichtle connected on three treys in the second quarter and Mitch Temple added one to help give Crestview an 18-13 halftime lead. EJ Miller scored all of Kalida’s second quarter points on a pair of threes.

Lichtle rained in three more treys in the third period, while Sheets added five and Crestview led 32-26 entering the fourth quarter. Temple hit five free throws to help secure the win.

Lichtle led all scorers with 18 points, Sheets added 15 and Temple had eight. Jaden Smith and Joel Horstman each had 10 for Kalida, while Miller added nine.

The Knights (6-1) will host Ottoville Friday night. Kalida (6-4) is off until January 6, when the Wildcats play at Fort Jennings.

Delphos Jefferson 63 Van Wert 50 (girls)

Lyv Lindeman was too much for Van Wert on Tuesday.

Lindeman scored 30 points to lead the Wildcats to a 63-50 non-conference win over Van Wert. Teammate Lauren French added 16 points.

The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter, then Jefferson outscored the hosts by a 32-16 margin in the middle two quarters to carry a 46-30 lead into the final period.

Sofi Houg led Van Wert with 20 points, while Kyra Welch added 19.

Van Wert will play at Lincolnview Thursday, (6 p.m.) as part of a girls/boys varsity doubleheader.

Ottawa-Glandorf 63 Crestview 34 (girls)

OTTAWA – Cali Gregory scored 24 points but Ottawa-Glandorf overwhelmed Crestview 63-34 on Tuesday.

Crestview trailed 13-2 after the first quarter, 30-16 at halftime and 51-23 after three quarters. Chloee Glenn led the Titans (8-2) with 17 points, Emma Brinkman had 11 and Katie Kaufman 10.

The Knights (6-3) will host Bluffton next Thursday.