VW independent’s top stories of 2022: No. 10, 9, 8

Lincolnview finished the 2022 softball season as the Division IV runner-up. It was the first-ever state championship game appearance by the Lancers. A week later, the baseball team was in the finals and recorded a runner-up finish for the second straight season. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Editor’s note: The VW independent is publishing what it judges to be the Top 10 local stories of 2022. Articles featuring three top stories each will be in each of the next three days, with the top story published on Saturday, December 31.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No. 10: Local sports teams enjoy long postseason runs

Lincolnview’s softball and baseball teams both qualified for their respective state title games in June.

On June 4, Lincolnview trailed Strasburg-Franklin 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning in the Division IV state championship softball game. The Lancers plated a pair of runs and had the tying run steaming toward home, but the tying run from third was thrown out on a near-picture perfect throw from center field.

A week later, the Lancer baseball team played in the Division IV state title game for the second time in as many years, but the result wasn’t as hopped. Leading 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Russia scored six runs and went on to defeat Lincolnview 10-4. Even so, the Lancers enjoyed success that other teams could only dream about.

In early November, Crestview’s volleyball team advanced to the OHSAA state tournament for the first time since 1991, but the Knights had to take on the state’s No. 1 team, New Bremen. The Cardinals ended Crestview’s season in the semifinals, 25-8, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10. New Bremen went on to win the state with a straight set victory over Monroeville.

For the third consecutive year, Van Wert’s football team qualified for the Division IV Region 14 finals. After exciting wins over Perkins and West Holmes, the Cougars had to take on No. 1 Glenville in Tiffin. To make matters more interesting, a powerful snow squall moved in shortly before game time, coating the stadium in snow and ice. Van Wert hung with the Tarblooders all night, but came up short 42-33.

No. 9 – Local pump prices soar to new heights

More doesn’t always mean better and that was certainly the case in early June.

During the morning hours of Monday, June 6, most gas stations in Van Wert were charging around $4.79 per gallon but by that afternoon, prices soared to $5.09 per gallon. It was the first time in Van Wert County history that pump prices topped the $5 per gallon mark.

Higher prices put a strain on budgets throughout the summer, causing some people to make some hard choices and cutbacks.

No. 8 – ODOT plans for the future

With an eye on improved safety for years to come, ODOT District 1 officials held a pair of open houses in Convoy in mid-October. A feasibility study was outlined along with possible ways to make the U.S. 30 corridor safer, especially in the western end of Van Wert County, while supporting existing and future business development needs.

Recommendations included cul-de-sacs, which would completely eliminate access, overpasses and interchanges. Restricted crossing U-turns, often referred to as “R-cuts” were mentioned as an option as well. Overpasses were recommended at Elm Sugar Road and U.S. 30, Convoy Road and 30 and John Brown Road and 30, while an interchange was suggested at Ohio 49 (Convoy Heller Road) and 30. However, officials cautioned overpasses and interchanges are very costly (between $20-$25 million) and funding to cover those projects could take years, in addition to construction time of 3-8 years. The final feasibility study should be complete in early 2023.

In addition, Van Wert County’s first ever roundabout opened to traffic on Friday, October 5. The single lane roundabout at U.S. 127/U.S. 224/Marsh Road had been in the works by ODOT for many months. It was billed as a way to make the intersection safer.

