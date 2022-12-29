Cougar bowlers fall to Roughriders

VW independent sports

ST. MARYS — Van Wert bowlers traveled to St. Marys on Tuesday, but were swept by the Roughriders at Varsity Lanes.

The Cougar boys were defeated 2693-2283 and their record fell to 3-2 (2-2 WBL), while the girls were defeated by a score of 2375-2123, dropping their record fell to 2-3 (2-2 WBL).

Leading scorers for the boys were rolled by Hayden Davis with a 191 game and two-game series of 328 while Logan Sutton added a high game of 175 game and 323 series in the loss. Leading scorers for the girls were Ryleigh Hanicq with a 328 series and a high game of 182 and Makenna Nagel added a high game of 164.

The teams will return to action at 4:30 p.m. Monday January 2, at Olympic Lanes against Wapakoneta.