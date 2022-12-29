Richard G. “Dick” Waters

Richard G. “Dick” Waters, Sr., 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:48 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born March 2, 1936, in Flushing, Queens, New York to Ethel A. Waters (Campbell) and George W. Waters, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years Janice “Jan” Waters (Scranton). They were married April 27, 1963.

Richard “Dick” Waters

Survivors include children, Richard G. (Sandy) Waters, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ted Waters of Van Wert, and Linda (Juan) DeJesus of Racine, Wisconsin; a brother-in-law, Richard (Peggy) Scranton of Chester, South Carolina; grandchildren, Amanda and Nicholas Waters, Emma (Keith) Cable, Anna Waters, Isabella, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Daniel DeJesus, and two great-grandchildren, Bailey Betterman and Jaxon Waters.

A veteran, Dick served his country proudly from 1959 to 1961 as an Army Corporal in Chemical Warfare. He was a graduate of Springfield College with a bachelor’s degree in Education and New York University with a master’s degree in Safety.

Dick retired from Central Insurance in 1999 as an Assistant Vice President, Loss Control, after a long and happy career. He was a Certified Safety Professional and enjoyed his association with the American Society of Safety Professionals.

Dick approached retirement with the same joy and purpose as every other aspect of his life. He and Jan enjoyed cruising to exotic locations, RV camping throughout the states, and spending ample time with their families who loved them with their whole hearts.

Dick had a larger-than-life presence. He loved his family joyfully and enjoyed being with everyone he met – especially his companion of late Betty Hill of Greenville, Ohio, as well as his golfing buddies on the course at Willow Bend.

An active member of First United Methodist Church, Dick served on multiple committees. He was a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 1197.

His family cherishes his memory and his profound impact on our lives. We will think of him and miss him every day but take comfort in his love and care for us.

His family would like to thank the staff of Van Wert Manor and the CHP Hospice team.

Service will begin at 10:30 am, Friday, January 6, at First United Methodist Church, Van Wert. The Rev. Chris Farmer will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert next to his wife Jan. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and again one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.