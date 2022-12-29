Ugly Sweater Dance…

The YMCA of Van Wert County recently hosted its annual Christmas dance for children in grades 3-6. The theme was “Ugly Christmas Sweater Dance” and it was a big success with over 100 children in attendance. Awards were given out to the best ugly sweaters. The YMCA will host a Valentine’s Day dance in February. Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. Photo submitted