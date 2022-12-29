VW independent lists top stories of 2022: No. 7, 6, 5

Northwest State Community College President Dr. Todd Hernandez talks about plans for the satellite campus on E. Sycamore Street in Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Editor’s note: The VW independent is publishing what it judges to be the Top 10 local stories of 2022. Articles featuring three top stories are being published each day, December 28-30, with the top story published on Saturday, December 31.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No. 7 – Van Wert Health makes big announcement

This news broke last week but certainly qualifies as one of the top stories of 2022.

Van Wert Health and OhioHealth announced last Thursday that the board of directors of both organizations voted December 14 to enter into a membership agreement making Van Wert Health a full member of the OhioHealth system.

Van Wert Health will become OhioHealth’s 14th full member hospital, a milestone that will be celebrated with a welcoming ceremony in early 2023. The event will also marks the beginning of an integration period that is expected to continue throughout the coming year.

The agreement will bring the 34-bed Van Wert Hospital, its physicians, associates and four outpatient centers and physician practices under the OhioHealth umbrella.

Any potential changes won’t be known until at least early next year.

No. 6 – Northwest State to open Van Wert satellite campus

In March, Archbold-based Northwest State Community College shared detailed plans to open a full service satellite campus at the former Kennedy Manufacturing building to serve students from Van Wert and Paulding counties. The college purchased the 50,000 square foot building for $495,000.

“We’re not here to be duplicative, we’re here to be additive,” NSCC President Todd Hernandez said. “We’re not down here to take students from any other institution…we want to partner with Vantage Career Center, we want to partner with the K-12 schools.”

Hernandez said the goal is to serve 500 students the first year with an intent to eventually serve up to 1,500 students annually and he said full and part time faculty will be needed.

No. 5 – Long vacant motel finally demolished

Demolition of the former Van Wert Inn on N. Washington St. finally began on Halloween Day, October 31. The building itself is completely down now but site cleanup will stretch into the new year.

The building had been vacant for years and was considered by many people to be an eyesore. The property is owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank). Once the site is cleared, it’s hoped the land will be repurposed.

Another Land Bank acquisition is expected to come down in 2023. The former Anthony Wayne building on N. Jefferson St. will be demolished once asbestos has been safely removed from the site.

Friday: Top stories 4, 3, 2.