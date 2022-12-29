VW independent wrestling roundup

Knights, Lancers compete at Parkway Holiday Invitational

ROCKFORD — Crestview finished fifth, Parkway sixth and Lincolnview seventh at the 11-team Parkway Holiday Invitational on Wednesday.

Crestview’s Gavin Grubb won the 122-pound title by pinning Carter Deppe of Bath in 2:48. The Knights had three runners-up, including Levi Grace (146), who lost 7-5 to Greenville’s William Bush in the finals. Teammate Zayden Martin (152) dropped a 4-2 decision to Ricky Deppe of Bath, and Ayden Martin (159), lost an 11-6 decision to Spencerville’s Emerson Layman in the finals.

Joey Sawyer and Cody Ricker were Lincolnview’s highest placers, with both notching second place finishes. Sawyer (128) lost 10-7 loss to Braedn Conn of Parkway, while Ricker (140) was pinned in 31 seconds by Celina’s Zack King.

Celina won the team title with 245.5 team points, while Spencerville was the runner-up with 189 points. Crestview had 143 points, followed by Parkway (136.5) and Lincolnview (114).

Full results can be found here.

Van Wert at GMVWA tournament

VANDALIA — Van Wert finished in a 17th place tie with Waynesville in the 38-team small school division at the GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament.

Matthew Dunno was the highest placer for the Cougars, finishing sixth in the 113 pound weight class.