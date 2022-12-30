2023 dog licenses are available
Attention dog owners – 2023 Van Wert County dog licenses are on sale with a deadline of January 31. All dogs three months or older are required to have a license. After obtaining a new dog, you have 30 days to purchase a tag without paying a penalty.
Dog tags can be purchased by mail, online or at one of the following locations:
- Van Wert County Auditor’s Office Room 205, Van Wert County Courthouse
- Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway
- Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. Route 127, Van Wert
- Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City
- Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, 109 W. Tully St., Convoy
- Willshire RoadDog 603 Rockford Rd., Willshire
Dog tags may also be purchased online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/. A convenience fee will apply.
The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office encourages dog owners to purchase by mail or online when possible. If purchasing by mail, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope along with the proper fee. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, please take an application if you received one by mail.
The license cost is $17.00 per tag.
A penalty of $17.00 per one-year tag must be paid in addition to license cost and fee for licenses purchased for dogs three months of age or older after January 31.
A three-year tag for $51 and lifetime dog tags for $170 are available only in the Auditor’s Office. Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. Penalty for kennel license is $85 if purchased after January 31.
Anyone with questions should contact the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office at 419.238.0843.
