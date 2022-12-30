Christmas cards sent to overseas troops

VW independent staff/submitted information

The John Paulding Historical Society participated in a program to make Christmas a little brighter for American service men and women. During its annual Festival of Trees, which was held in November, the historical society asked visitors to sign cards for deployed troops who wouldn’t be home for Christmas, as part of the USASOA Christmas Cards For Our Troops Program. The cards were donated by the Bargain Bin of Paulding County Inc.

Pictured above are Paulding VFW member John Daeger (left) and John Paulding Historical Society members Elizabeth Miller, Mike Bevis, John Pier and Eileen Kochensparger. Photo submitted

With the help of the Oakwood Arbor #759, residents at Payne VanCrest, Grover Hill Lifewise Academy and the guests who came to view the Festival of Trees, more than 1,800 cards were signed.

The Paulding VFW paid for postage for the historical society to send the cards to the volunteer USASOA organization, which distributed them to various military bases around the world in time for Christmas. The VFW also sent a donation to help USASOA cover the cost to ship the cards overseas.