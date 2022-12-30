Crestview pulls away from Ottoville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A late second quarter run was just what was needed by Crestview on Friday.

Trailing Ottoville 23-19 with 1:39 left until the break, the Knights went on a 6-0 run, including a buzzer beating bucket by Mitch Temple to grab a 25-23 lead at halftime. From there, Crestview turned in a dominating second half performance offensively and defensively on the way to a 65-45 victory over the Big Green.

Crestview (7-1) enjoyed a 17-7 third quarter scoring advantage, with Nate Lichtle proving to be the catalyst by hitting a pair of threes and scoring eight points.

Carson Hunter scored a game high 18 points vs. Ottoville. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Nate (had a) phenomenal run and I hope I don’t jinx anything because he’s shooting the lights out right now,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “Anytime he has an inch he is knocking it down. All the effort he put in during the off-season is paying off right now.”

Already leading 42-30 entering the final period, the Knights outscored the Big Green 23-15 in the fourth quarter, with Gavin Etzler and Wren Sheets each scoring six points. Crestview finished 23-of-49 shooting and 12-of-15 from the four line. In addition, the Knights enjoyed a commanding 36-22 rebounding advantage.

“I think the key to the second half was the defensive effort was great and we didn’t turn the ball over as much – we actually got shots,” Etzler said. “If we get shots we have enough good shooters that we’re good enough to make scores, but you can’t turn it over but we did a much better job in that second half.”

“It wasn’t our tempo or pace,” Ottoville head coach Keith Utendorf said. “The pressure was kind of inconsistent and we kind of got lost a couple of times and that really hurt us at the end of the first half when we let them go 6-0 and take a two point lead coming into the locker room. I think that momentum was probably what carried through in the second half and we just didn’t make enough shots to stop that momentum.”

“Credit our kids, we kept trying but we did not have it tonight, period,” Utendorf added.

Michael Turnwald led the Big Green with 14 points, including five in the first and third quarters. Schlagbaum added 11 points. Ottoville finished the game 16-of-47 from the floor and 9-of-14 from the free throw line.

The Knights got off to a slow start, trailing 13-9 after the first quarter, with Carson Hunter scoring seven of those points. The senior guard added seven more in the second quarter and went on to finish with a game high 18 points.

“Big game for Carson and I’m glad to see that out of him because offensively he’s had a rough year,” Etzler stated. “He’s a very capable guy for us and usually one of our best defenders. He had a tough assignment tonight and I thought he did a really good job on (Kellen) Schlagbaum.”

Crestview will travel to Bluffton next Friday and Ottoville (8-3) will entertain Pandora-Gilboa next Saturday.

Box score

Crestview 9 16 17 23 – 65

Ottoville 13 10 7 15 – 45

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 4-1-12; Mitch Temple 2-2-6; Carson Hunter 5-7-18; Jaret Harting 2-0-4; Nate Lichtle 5-1-14; Wren Sheets 4-1-9; Conner Sheets 1-0-2

Ottoville: Jace Langhals 3-0-7; Kellen Schlagbaum 3-5-11; Trey Landwehr 1-0-2; Alex Suever 1-0-3; Carter Horstman 3-0-6; Michael Turnwald 4-4-14; Keaton Schnipke 1-0-2

JV: 49-39 Ottoville