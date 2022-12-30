Fort Recovery too much for Lincolnview

VW independent sports

Lincolnview was held to single digits in each of the four quarters and the Lancers fell to Fort Recovery 48-30 Friday night.

The Indians led 13-9 after one quarter then used a 12-3 second quarter scoring advantage to lead 25-12 at halftime. It was 33-19 after three quarters.

Austin Bockrath led Lincolnview with 12 points while Gage Thomas had nine rebounds. The Lancers were 11-of-45 shooting, including 1-of-17 from three point range. In addition, Lincolnview was 7-of-11 from the foul line and had 10 turnovers.

Fort Recovery’s Cale Rammel led all scorers with 29 points. He also hit a double-double with 10 rebounds. As a team, the Indians (7-1) connected on 20-of-41 floor shots and 8-of-17 free throws.

Lincolnview (1-7) will travel to Spencerville next Friday.