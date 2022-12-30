The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Fort Recovery too much for Lincolnview

VW independent sports

Lincolnview was held to single digits in each of the four quarters and the Lancers fell to Fort Recovery 48-30 Friday night.

The Indians led 13-9 after one quarter then used a 12-3 second quarter scoring advantage to lead 25-12 at halftime. It was 33-19 after three quarters.

Austin Bockrath led Lincolnview with 12 points while Gage Thomas had nine rebounds. The Lancers were 11-of-45 shooting, including 1-of-17 from three point range. In addition, Lincolnview was 7-of-11 from the foul line and had 10 turnovers.

Fort Recovery’s Cale Rammel led all scorers with 29 points. He also hit a double-double with 10 rebounds. As a team, the Indians (7-1) connected on 20-of-41 floor shots and 8-of-17 free throws.

Lincolnview (1-7) will travel to Spencerville next Friday.

POSTED: 12/30/22 at 11:02 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports