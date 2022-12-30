Governors bet on today’s Peach Bowl

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp placed a friendly wager ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

This year, Governor DeWine offered some of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield in 1924; and some Ohio maple syrup made by Governor DeWine’s son John DeWine at Flying Mouse Farms in Yellow Springs.

In turn, Governor Kemp put forward some Georgia-grown agricultural products, including Georgia-grown peaches, in honor of the Peach Bowl game; Georgia peanuts; and Georgia-made apple cider

The friendly wager was announced on Twitter.