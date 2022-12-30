Knights win…
Crestview used a big second half to defeat Ottoville 65-45 on Friday. Pictured are Crestview’s Nate Lichtle (25), Wren Sheets (33) and Gavin Etzler (1). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 12/30/22 at 11:03 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
Crestview used a big second half to defeat Ottoville 65-45 on Friday. Pictured are Crestview’s Nate Lichtle (25), Wren Sheets (33) and Gavin Etzler (1). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 12/30/22 at 11:03 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
Copyright © 2010-2022 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC