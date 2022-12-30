Rollover crash…

The driver of this car had to extricated after it rolled over in an accident on Greenville Road, near Peter Collins Road Thursday afternoon. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Charles David Profit of Van Wert failed to negotiate a curve, causing the 2021 Subaru Legacy to go off the road onto a wet, grassy property. It struck a pile of dirt, then went airborne and landed 60 feet away. Profit was taken to Van Wert Health then was tranported by Life Flight to St. Rita’s in Lima. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo