A league of his own: Sellers competes in soccer league

Lincolnview High School junior Derek Sellers plays for the Turnstone Flyers in Fort Wayne as part of the USPSA Powerchair Soccer program. Photo by Wyatt Richardson

Wyatt Richardson/special to the VW independent

FORT WAYNE — Soccer fans around the world were glued to their televisions, watching the World Cup during the first few weeks of December. As for many, that is the only soccer they were thinking about, but for others USPSA Powerchair Soccer has just begun a new season.

Lincolnview High School junior Derek Sellers is currently is playing for Turnstone Flyers located in Fort Wayne, where they compete against nine other teams from around the country.

Powerchair Soccer consists of four players on each side, two wings, a center and a goalie. The USPSA Powerchair Soccer program has four different leagues including, Founders, Presidents, Champions and Premiere.

“I started five years ago playing on all different levels throughout the program,” Sellers explained. “The Premiere level is the most competitive. The game moves a lot faster and took a few games to get used to it but now I am used to it.”

With no age limit, anyone is allowed to play as they have different leagues throughout the program according to the skill level for each player.

“The whole experience getting to play a sport is fun,” Sellers said. “Having something fun to play while being competitive is why I am playing. The accommodation is already set-in place so just being able to play is the most fun.”

The league runs from October-June with around 15 matches a season. Sellers and his team are currently 4-0 to start off the 2022-23 season. Sellers has scored four goals so far on the season.

“I wasn’t quite sure at the beginning about playing because I was never into soccer, but I gave it a shot and loved it” Sellers said.

Strike Force chairs are accurate and turn faster to get to the ball quicker. The chairs are adapted that have metal guards in the front and the chairs are adapted for everyone’s ability to be able to play how they are able to.

Sellers and the Turnstone Flyers were national runners up in the 2021-22 season.