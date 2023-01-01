Bonus Random Thoughts: college football

This bonus edition of Random Thoughts centers around college football and officiating, replay, defense, the final drive and more. The regular Random Thoughts feature will appear tomorrow.

Targeting

Something needs to be done about targeting calls.

I have no problem with the rule but like many others, I have a big problem with the enforcement, or lack of enforcement of the rule. There were two painfully obvious instances of targeting in Saturday’s playoff games, but nothing came of them.

It’s currently far too subjective. Something has to be done to make things much more consistent.

Replay

If replay isn’t going to be used correctly, get rid of it.

During the Michigan/TCU game, a touchdown catch that was clearly a score was reversed. I’m not a Michigan fan, but they were hosed on that call.

Targeting was originally called on the hit that put Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the game was overturned by replay. He left the game with a concussion. He obviously took a blow to the head and it was an obvious targeting play.

Again, either get it right or get rid of it. Also, there needs to be a time limit. It shouldn’t take more than two minutes (tops) to review a play. Stop killing the momentum of the game and blowing the call.

Defense

Having said all of that, that’s not why Michigan or Ohio State lost their games. They lost their games because their respective defenses were torched by TCU and Georgia.

Both offenses played well enough to win but the defenses couldn’t get stops. It’s as simple as that. Between Ohio St. and Michigan, they gave up 1,021 yards and 93 points.

Missing

Think about this – No Jaxon Smith-Njigba, no Treyvon Henderson, no Marvin Harrison Jr., no Cade Stover, no Miyan Williams, yet the Buckeyes still had a shot to win the game.

The final drive

Like virtually every other Ohio St. fan I wish the Buckeyes would have been able to get Noah Ruggles closer for a game winning field goal attempt. I don’t blame him for missing or for Ohio St. losing. A situation like that isn’t when you want your kicker attempting a career-long field goal try.

Many people are upset with OSU’s run attempt after CJ Stroud had just scrambled for 27 yards. I don’t have a problem with the decision but they hadn’t exactly been moving the sticks between the tackles, so a different running play seemed to be in order.

No doubt

For anyone who didn’t think Ohio St. belonged in the playoff, think again. They certainly belonged in the four team field.

2023

Ohio St. fans may not like to hear this but I’m going to say it anyway.

There are two or three potential losses on next year’s schedule and all three games are on the road – Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Michigan.

