Delphos receives Ohio EPA financing

VW independent staff

Communities in northwest Ohio are receiving approximately $14.6 million in low-interest rate and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements.

One of the recipients is Delphos. The city is receiving three loans totaling $1.78 million. The largest loan, $1.6 million, is to replace lead service lines along South Main Street, a project that includes more than $394,000 in principal forgiveness. Principal forgiveness is the portion of a loan that does not need to be repaid. Another loan is approximately $115,000 to replace lead water main and lead service lines along Skinner Street. All of this loan is principal forgiveness. The third loan is for the design of projects to replace the Jefferson High School pump station and rehabilitate the existing Bredieck Street lift station. Both projects will include the replacement pumps, wet well lining, and replacement control equipment.

Other municipalities receiving similar loans include Oregon, Greenwich, Bowling Green, Ridgeville Township, Marblehead, Toledo, Hayesville, Edgerton and Elmore.

The lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save these communities more than $3 million.