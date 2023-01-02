Carol M. Maas

Carol M. Maas, 89, of Van Wert, went to her Heavenly home at 1:45 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at home with family by her side.

She was born at home December 15, 1933, in New Richmond, Indiana, to the late Murl D. and Edna R. (Stemen) Hershberger. Carol married Melvin A. Maas June 7, 1957, and he preceded her in death May 10, 2018.

Carol is survived by her four children, Collette (Steve) Carcione of Van Wert, Steve Maas of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Margie (Don) Taylor of Englewood and Diane (Don) Snyder of Findlay; seven grandchildren, Storm (Matt) Mercer, Heidi (Jeff) Measley, Ebony Carcione, Brett Carcione, Melissa (Chris) Taylor, Donnie (Danielle) Taylor and Danielle (Nate) Snyder; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren with the sixth on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Carol Maas

She was preceded in death by her parents, Murl and Edna; brother, Wayne Hershberger; and three sisters who died in infancy.

Carol graduated as salutatorian from Grover Hill High School in 1951. She worked at Stemen’s Restaurant during her high school years. Following graduation, she worked at the Van Wert Overall Factory. After staying home for years to raise her children, she worked at J.C. Penney in the catalog department and the Van Wert Bookstore for several years. Carol found her calling when she began working at Washington Elementary School, where she was lovingly known as “Grandma” to the students.

Those were precious years to her, as she loved working with the students and teachers who were also friends. She wore her coat adorned with friendship pins from all the children proudly around Van Wert. She genuinely cared about the students, and she was greeted with hugs when she saw them years later. Once, while in Dundee, Michigan, at a restaurant with family, the server came to the table, looked at her and exclaimed, “Mrs. Maas?! Grandma?!?” And Carol remembered her name.

Carol was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Everyone knew her as a library of Buckeye knowledge of every player’s stats and position. Besides cheering for the Buckeyes, Carol loved gardening and working in her flower beds before her health declined. In their earlier years, Carol and Mel enjoyed square and round dancing with a fun group of friends. She was a wonderful cook and was well known for her cherry cheesecakes, fried chicken and chocolate cake with mocha frosting. Carol was an animal lover and enjoyed her bird feeders and the companionship of her cat, Bootsie. Above all, Carol was an amazing mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family.

Carol was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Over the years, she assisted with Jr. Church and played the piano for services. Carol played the piano beautifully, creating many memories with family and friends around her piano singing hymns and tunes. Once while vacationing in Williamsburg, Virginia, Carol played a harpsichord to a group who gathered around to listen. Attending concerts was one of Carol’s favorite activities, whether the Lima Symphony Orchestra at Fountain Park or a concert at the Performing Arts Center. Her most recent concert, in early December, was The Texas Tenors, whom she had seen at three different venues.

Visitation is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society or the Van Wert Salvation Army Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

The family would like to thank the wonderful hospice caregivers for their extraordinary care and kindness, who helped to allow her to have her final days at home.