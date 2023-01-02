Jordan Dennis Vickery

Jordan Dennis Vickery, 39, of Middle Point, passed away at 7:44 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green.

He was born on July 6, 1983, in Van Wert the son of B. Lynn (Hirn) Collins who survives in Middle Point and Dennis Neil Vickery, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his stepfather, David L. Collins.

Other family survivors include his daughter, Julian D. Vickery of Middle Point; a sister, Stacie A. Mason of Marion, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jordan was a 2001 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Private services will be held by the family at a later date.

Preferred memorials: to the family.