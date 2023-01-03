Artifacts donated…

The John Paulding Historical Society has received two artifacts donated by Richard Yoh of Oakwood. One is a framed photograph of Staff Sgt. Earl E. Yoh, who was killed in World War II when his B-24 bomber was shot down in the South Pacific. He was listed as missing in action for 65 years. His remains were recovered and identified in 2009 and returned to his family for burial with military honors. The other item is an original Regulator clock, circa 1901, that kept time in the Haviland School before it was torn down. This clock is now displayed in the museum’s School Room display. The museum will reopen February 21 for the 2023 season. Photo submitted