Charles David Profit, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on October 22, 1940, in Van Wert to Kent Ritchie and Grace (Wallick) Profit, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Jacqueline M. Rhoades August 18, 1963, and she survives.

Charles Profit

Other family survivors include his children, Brennan (Ann Marshall) Profit of Van Wert and Deborah (Heath) Waltenburg of Antwerp; grandchildren, Holden (Katie) Profit of Everett, Washington, and Megan Profit of Olate, Kansas; step-grandchildren, Kenneth (Kari) Marshall of Germantown, Ohio and Dawn Marshall (Gabe McConn) of Cary, North Carolina; two step- great-grandchildren, Londen Marshall and Stella McConn, and a brother, Dale (Judy) Profit of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Profit, and his in-laws, Elvin and Esther Rhoades.

Charles graduated from York Local High School in May 1958 and served in the United State Air Force. He retired from family farming in 2011. He was a member of the Ohio Corn Growers Association, National Corn Growers Board, Farm Focus Committee being the host family farm in 1981. He also traveled to China for the Corn Growers Association in 2001.

He was a member of Habitat for Humanity, Gideons International and participated in various church mission trips included a trip to Panama. He volunteered for the Bible Houses for Lincolnview and Van Wert.

Following a private family burial, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, at Kingsley United Methodist Church on Ohio 709, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating. There will be calling hours starting at 9:30 a.m. preceding the service on Saturday.

Expressions of sympathy may be left on the Tribute Wall at https://cowanfuneralhome.com.