Mary Jane DeArmond

Mary Jane DeArmond passed away quietly on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Roxbury Assisted Living Facility in Columbus.

She was born April 12, 1944, to Pauline (McGough) DeArmond and Dale DeArmond. Mary Jane’s early life was in the Willshire and Rockford communities. She was among the first class to graduate from Parkway High School, a consolidated school from the Rockford and Willshire communities.

Mary Jane, like her mother, loved the piano and organ and won a number of awards for her musical skills. Mary Jane chose a musical path throughout her life. She attended and was a graduate of the School of Music at The Ohio State University. Her skill on the piano and ability to transfer this knowledge and skill to others led to her life-long career teaching piano to students in the Columbus area. Mary Jane and her father played the piano in several assisted living facilities and hospitals in the Columbus area to the entertainment of residents, staff, and visitors.

Music and family brought her great joy throughout her life. She played piano and organ in All Saint’s Lutheran Church, Columbus. She often referred to her “All Saint’s” friends and shared stories that gave her great comfort until the time of her passing.

She was supported throughout her time in Columbus by her “Berrywood Community” many of which she loved like her family. Her family extends sincere gratitude to Deb Asakura for her vigilance, care, and kindness, and other many other friends who visited with her at Roxbury in her final days.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her mother and father, grandparents, and by many family and friends. She is survived by a extended family Pat Hoblet and Gwen Hoblet of Decatur, Indiana, Vaughn and Karen Hoblet of Perrysburg, Susan Schrock of Arizona, and James DeArmond of Coldwater.

A memorial service was held at All Saint’s Lutheran Church on November 21. A private family burial will be at the Willshire Cemetery.

In lieu of memorial gifts or flowers, preferred memorials: All Saint’s Lutheran Church in Mary Jane DeArmond’s name.