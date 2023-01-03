United Way names new executive director

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County Board of Directors has announced the selection of Ashley Bultemeier of Convoy as the agency’s new executive director. She will train alongside current Executive Director Vicki Smith, starting Wednesday, January 4, until Smith’s retirement in May.

Ashley Bultemeier

Bultemeier was born and raised in Monroeville, Indiana. She was an honors graduate of Heritage High School and graduated from Ball State University in 2009 with a degree in psychology and social work. She has worked in the mental health community as a social worker since 2011. Previous work experience includes SCAN, Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Area Agency on Aging and OhRISE.

Ashley and her husband Brandon have three children, Annistyn, Leland, and Deacon. In her free time, she enjoys spreading time with her family, going out on the lake and antique shopping. She is looking forward to servicing Van Wert County through the United Way.

“I am very excited to have our next leader hired,” Smith said. “Ashley was the top candidate in our interview process and we are glad that she has accepted the position. Ashley brings with her many connections with our social service partners and agencies.”

“She will be a great addition to the United Way staff,” she added. “Now it is time to work on the training and transition period.”

The United Way of Van Wert County is one of the largest non-profit organizations in Van Wert County and services 31 agencies. For more information visit the United Way’s website at www.unitedwayvanwert.org.