Cell phone use while driving is now a primary offense

Texting while driving will become an expensive traffic violation in Ohio thanks to Senate Bill 288, which was signed by Governor Mike DeWine. The new law goes into effect in 90 days. Ohio Department of Public Safety photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS — Laws dealing with cell phone use while driving in Ohio are getting tougher.

During a ceremony held Tuesday morning in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, which significantly strengthens laws related to the use of cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. It includes several safety measures, including a wide ban on using and holding a cell phone while behind the wheel.

“Signing this bill is a great honor because this legislation will, without a doubt, prevent crashes and save lives,” DeWine said. “Right now, too many people are willing to risk their lives while behind the wheel to get a look at their phones. My hope is that this legislation will prompt a cultural shift around distracted driving that normalizes the fact that distracted driving is dangerous, irresponsible, and just as deadly as driving drunk.”

Senate Bill 288, sponsored by Senator Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville), designates the use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers and allows law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation. Previously, distracted driving was a primary offense only for juvenile drivers, preventing officers from stopping adult distracted drivers unless those drivers also committed a separate primary traffic violation, such as speeding or running a red light.

“This bill helps ensure that Ohio law reflects modern realities while supporting law enforcement in their mission to keep drivers safe,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said.

Although distracted driving is known to be underreported, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that there have been at least 73,945 distracted driving crashes in Ohio since 2017, including 2,186 fatal and serious injury crashes.

“Certainly not all fatal traffic crashes are caused by distracted driving but it’s no coincidence that evolving smartphone technology has coincided with increasing roadway deaths and injuries,” DeWine said. “Other states with similar distracted driving laws have experienced fewer fatal crashes and we expect that this enhanced distracted driving law will have the same impact here.”

Under the new law, a driver may still use their device in specific circumstances, such as when their vehicle is parked or stopped at a red light. Drivers are also permitted to swipe their phones to answer a call and to hold their phones to their ears during phone conversations. Emergency calls are also permitted in all circumstances.

Senate Bill 288 will go into effect in 90 days. Law enforcement will issue warnings to drivers found violating the law for the first six months following the effective date. After the six-month grace period, law enforcement officers will have the authority to issue citations. Penalties include a fine of up to $150 for a driver’s first offense and two points on their license unless a distracted driving safety course is completed. Increased penalties can occur if the driver is a repeat offender.