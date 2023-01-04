First baby of 2023…

It didn’t take long for the first baby of 2023 to be born in Van Wert County. John Hornish entered the world eight days earlier than expected, at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, January 1, at Van Wert Health. He checked in at seven pounds and 10 ounces. His parents are Alexa Campbell and Jarrett Hornish of the Oakwood area. The new parents received a large gift basket from Van Wert Health to celebrate the New Year’s birth, which included board books, wipes, toys, bath supplies, a diaper caddy, and gift card. Photo submitted