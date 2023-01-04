Holiday crashes claim 11 in Ohio

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 people were killed in nine crashes on Ohio roadways over the four-day New Year’s holiday weekend, defined as 12 a.m. Friday, December 30 to 11:59 p.m., Monday, January 2.

Impairment was a factor in six fatalities, while eight people were not wearing safety belts, the patrol said.

During the four days period, troopers removed 214 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads, while citing 67 for distracted driving and 101 for drug violations.