N. Washington St. to close for two days

Submitted information

U.S. 127 (N. Washington St.) between Main Street and the railroad in the city of Van Wert will close Tuesday, January 10, for approximately two days for a water main installation.

The detour will be U.S 30 to U.S. 224 to Van Wert-Decatur Road, back to U.S. 127.