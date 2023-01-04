Three hearings held in local CP Court

Three Van Wert men appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Colby Black, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs; 12 months for possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and 16 months for trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present. All three charges are fifth degree felonies and the sentences will be served concurrently. He was given credit for 30 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Korbin Taylor, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree. He was given credit for 28 days served and was ordered to pay $175 restitution, plus partial appointed counsel fees and court costs. He also admitted to violating his bond by failing to report for a hearing and not appearing for electronic house arrest

James Jewell, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu by consuming intoxicants. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. February 8.