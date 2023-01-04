VW independent hoops, bowling roundup

Boys basketball

Van Wert 69 Columbus Grove 54

COLUMBUS GROVE — Van Wert pulled away from stubborn Columbus Grove 69-54 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (6-1) led 20-16 after one quarter, with Aidan Pratt scoring nine points for Van Wert, while Garett Gunter and Nate Phillips each added four. Kyle Hopkins kept it close with eight points, including a pair of treys in the opening stanza.

Hopkins added eight more points in the second quarter but the Cougars managed to extend the lead to 37-30 at halftime. Five consecutive points by Phillips in the third quarter helped push Van Wert’s lead to double digits, 54-42 entering the fourth quarter.

Four Cougar starters finished in double figures. Pratt finished with 17, Gunter and Carson Smith each had 14 and Phillips finished with 10. Luke Wessell just missed double figures, finishing with eight. Hopkins led all scorers with 24.

Van Wert will host Wapakoneta on Friday.

Girls basketball

Bryan 38 Van Wert 35

A fourth quarter rally gave Bryan a 38-35 win over Van Wert on Tuesday.

The Golden Bears trailed 28-26 entering the final period, then outscored the hosts 12-7 for the win. Van Wert led 13-9 after one quarter, with Sofi Houg accounting for seven points, and 20-17 at halftime.

Houg led Van Wert with 13 points, while Kyra Welch added 10 and Erin Schaufelberger eight. Reese Grothaus led Bryan with 12 points.

Van Wert (7-5) will travel to Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Kalida 47 Lincolnview 34

KALIDA — A big second quarter propelled Kalida to a 47-34 win over Lincolnview on Tuesday.

The Wildcats led 5-4 after one quarter, then outscored the Lancers 18-10 in the second period and led 23-14 at halftime, then 31-24 after three quarters.

Livia Recker led all scorers with 13 points, while Andrea Burgei and Camille Hovest each scored nine. Lincolnview was led by Makayla Jackman, who scored 13 points, while Emerson Walker added eight.

Lincolnview (6-6) will host Spencerville on Thursday.

Bowling

Wapakoneta swept Van Wert in Western Buckeye League bowling action at Olympic Lanes on Monday.

The Redskins topped the Van Wert boys 2842-2592, with Hayden Davis finishing as the leading scorer for Van Wert with a 212-200-412 series. Logan Sutton added a 349 series while Nevin Pierce rolled a 199 game. The Cougars fell to 3-3 (2-3 WBL).

The Cougar girls battled hard but lost 2422-2305. Mercades Hammond led Van Wert with a 173-209-381 series. Ryleigh Hanicq helped with a 359 series and Makenna Nagel had a 171 game in Game No. 1. The Cougars fell to 2-4 (2-3 WBL).