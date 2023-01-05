AgCredit offering free webinar series
FOSTORIA — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, is hosting a free webinar series in January and February. The webinars will focus on different 2023 outlook topics for agriculture, featuring industry professionals as the presenters.
Here is the schedule:
January 11, 2023, 7 p.m. — Budget and Market Outlook with Barry Ward, OSU Income Tax School
January 18, 2023, 7 p.m. — Grain Marketing Outlook with Bailey Elchinger, StoneX Financial
February 15, 2023, 7 p.m. — Weather Outlook with Eric Snodgrass of Nutrien Ag Solutions
Pre-registration for these free webinars is required. Register at https://www.agcredit.net/webinar.
