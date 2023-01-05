Haven of Hope donation…

Kari Casto, mother of Noah Girod, recently delivered 41 personal care items and 27 winter wear pieces to the Haven of Hope in Van Wert. The funds for the items were given by Noah, Kari, and Rosemary Girod, Noah’s grandmother. Jamie Ramos, executive director of the Haven of Hope, accepted the donations. This came about after Noah had expressed his desire to help the men at the Haven of Hope because he knew they are striving to do better, but are having a struggle. Kari Casto (left) presents Ramos with men’s items worth $150 to be distributed to residents of the Haven of Hope. Photo by Rex Dolby