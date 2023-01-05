Sister Maria Luisa Miller

Sister Maria Luisa Miller, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023, at home in Dayton under the care of hospice.

She was born November, 1936, in Cloverdale, the eldest daughter of eight children, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, in January, 1954. For 69 years she faithfully served God and His people.

Sister Maria Luisa was born on a farm into a close-knit family outside of Cloverdale, where her mother’s missionary spirit took root in her own heart. After teaching in Linton, North Dakota, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sts. Peter & Paul, Ottawa, Ohio, and Assumption, Dayton, Ohio, Sister was called in 1966 to Chile as a missionary. For 55 years, she cared for the people of Chile as teacher, pastoral minister, and retreat and spiritual director. She offered service to the Chile Conference of Religious, and in leadership to the sisters of the Chilean Vicariate.

Sister Maria Luisa joins her parents, one brother and two sisters-in-law in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, three sisters, three brothers, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Her holy presence and gentle, missionary spirit will be missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Precious Blood Church, Dayton, 1:30 p.m., with visitation preceding at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden.

