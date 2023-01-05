U.S. 30 crash…

A flatbed tow truck backs in to get one of the vehicles involved in a two-car crash at U.S. 30 and John Brown Road in Van Wert this morning. It occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and both vehicles sustained heavy damage, along with ODOT signs. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the crash. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and Van Wert Fire & EMS were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer