Van Wert County Foundation announces round of grants

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2022 fall grant cycle. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has completed the 2022 Fall Competitive Grant Cycle awards. The competitive grant cycle is a biannual process where Van Wert County nonprofits, government, and schools can apply for funding for special projects or programs impacting Van Wert County.

The applications submitted by these organizations are reviewed and voted on by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees with the main focus of the process being how the organization’s project is focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for the community.

In the 2022 fall grant cycle, the Van Wert County Foundation awarded $238,602 in grants to 26 different organizations from nine named funds. A full list of recipients is listed below, including the organization name, the amount and funds used.

PLC Health Clinic, 2023 medical banquet fundraiser, $1,000 Associated Charities Fund

Van Wert City Schools, Farm to Fork Program, $3,000, John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

The Lima Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Storytime, $1,642.86, Harold B. and Dorotha F. Cully Memorial Fund

Old Fashioned Farmer’s Association, Old Fashioned Farmers Days, $1,571.43, John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District Education, $1,000, John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House Overnight Accommodations for Van Wert County Families, $2,357.14, Associated Charities Fund

OSU Extension Van Wert County Fountain Park Flowers, $1,000, Harold B. and Dorotha F. Cully Memorial Fund

Van Wert High School Robotics Team, $2,500, Harold B. and Dorotha F. Cully Memorial Fund and Ilo D. and Carlos E. Miller Memorial Fund

City of Van Wert No Child Sleeps Unprotected, $3,857.14, Associated Charities Fund

City of Van Wert 4th of July Fireworks, $9,000, Harold B. and Dorotha F. Cully Memorial Fund

Village of Convoy Historical Society Floor Coating for Museum, $2,500, Harold B. and Dorotha F. Cully Memorial Fund

Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District Long Term Water Quality Study, $1,000, John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

Parkway FFA Educational Greenhouse, $5,000, John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

Challenged Higher Drop In Center New Shed, $2,000, Associated Charities Fund

Van Wert County 4-H Van Wert Youth Development Awards, $35,000, Black, Inc. (L.G. Purmort Black, Inc. Fund and Mary Shackley Award)

Van Wert County Tennis Association, Inc., Maintenance Plan for the Van Wert County Tennis Complex, $50,000, Flickinger Fund

Science Central, Inc. Science4U Outreach Programming, $2,500, Ilo D. and Carlos E. Miller Memorial Fund

Main Street Van Wert, Inc., Main Street America Accreditation, $2,500, Ilo D. and Carlos E. Miller Memorial Fund

Main Street Van Wert, Inc., the National Bank Clock Restoration Project, $33,000, Mary Irene Eisenhauer Fund

Main Street Van Wert, Inc., Operational Expense, $15,000, Flickinger Fund

Van Wert Civic Theatre, Inc., Stage Curtain Replacement, $14,000, Flickinger Fund

Van Wert County Agricultural Society, Marketing Management, $16,750, John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

Van Wert County Agricultural Society, restroom renovations, $20,000, John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund

Van Wert County Historical Society, Restoration of Merkle Log Cabin, $4,423, Ilo D. and Carlos E. Miller Memorial Fund

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Keeping Van Wert Families Close, $3,000, Associated Charities Fund

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Van Wert Works, $5,000, John W. Eustler Am Vets Post 698 Video Raffle Fund and Mary Irene Eisenhauer Fund

The Van Wert County Foundation is a philanthropic organization focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for Van Wert County. The Van Wert County Foundation transforms quality of life by supporting purpose, inspiring growth, and building the future. More information can be found at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.