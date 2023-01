Cougar grapplers fall to Wapakoneta

VW independent sports

Wapakoneta topped Van Wert 46-27 in Western Buckeye League wrestling action on Thursday.

The Cougars picked up wins from Joaquin Estrada (106, pin in 1:13), Xavier Leal (120, pin in 1:28), and Renson Spear (126, 12-8 decision), plus forfeit wins by Dennis (Keaton) Sudduth (144), and Nick Edwards (220).