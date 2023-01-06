Counterfeit cash…

The Van Wert Police Department is urging cashiers to be extra vigilant during cash transactions. Several local businesses have received counterfeit money over the past few days. The police department said if the bill feels too thin, doesn’t appear to be the right color, doesn’t have raised ink or have red and blue fibers throughout, then it’s fake. Any suspected phony cash should be double checked or checked with a counterfeit detection pen. VWPD photos