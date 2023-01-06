Girl Scout Cookies now being sold

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Starting today, Girl Scouts are ready to take cookie orders as Girl Scouts of Western Ohio kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

Girl Scouts will offer nine iconic varieties, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints® and Samoas. From now through March 19, girls will take orders to personally deliver cookies to local customers. Beginning February 17, Girl Scouts will host pop-up shops, or “booths” in front of supporting businesses.

Girls are also participating in Digital Cookie®, where customers can purchase cookies online from a Girl Scout. Starting February 27, consumers can order cookies for shipment directly to their doorstep, which includes this year’s newest addition, the Raspberry Rally cookie. Raspberry Rally is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales, business, and marketing skills.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, building lifelong skills in financial planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision-making. In addition, Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial activities tailored for every age level.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year: